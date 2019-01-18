Qureshi says Pak-USA relations gradually improving

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that relations between Pakistan and the USA were gradually improving and hinted at Islamabad was likely to host the next round of Afghan peace talks.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, Pakistan was trying to conduct next round of talks between the US and Taliban as such kind of dialogue was in the interests of Afghan government, Taliban and the entire region.

When asked about any possibility of Islamabad may host next round of talks between the US and Taliban , Qureshi said ,”there are possibilities of hosting such kind of talks. ”

Foreign Minister said that ties between Pakistan and the United States of America were gradually improving, adding till yesterday the US was criticizing Pakistan but now it was praising its positive role and help in the Afghan peace process.

He said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani yesterday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s sincere facilitation and help in the Afghan peace process.

He said that solution to Afghan issue was not possible without intra-Afghan dialogue, adding that the Afghan nation had paid a great price in the Afghan war.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan supported the intra-Afghan dialogue and considered it vital for peace but regretted that some forces in the region did not want peace in Afghanistan.