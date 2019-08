ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday planted a pine tree sapling at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ceremony was held in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe August 18 as the ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion, said a press release.