Qureshi phones Russian counterpart to brief on IoJ&K worsening situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday held a phonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to brief him on the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed Sergey Lavrov on the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the disputed status of the Indian occupied Kashmir and its demographic structure, a Foreign Office statement said.

He added that the Indian steps were against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and international law.

The foreign minister underlined that Indian actions entailed grave risks for peace and security, and highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown.