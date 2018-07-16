Qureshi expresses sorrow over deaths in cylinder blast

MULTAN, July 16 (APP)::Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed sorrow over the cyclinder blast incident at a local hotel in which three persons died while another 27 sustained injuries.

Soon after hearing the sad news of cylinder blast, he visited the site. He told that the district administration investigating the incident and it was difficult to determine cause of blast before complete investigation.

While talking to media Qureshi said Last night, some workers of PML-N attacked PTI office and torture PTI workers. He maintained that the district administration should take strict action against the elements, who attacked PTI office. PTI candidates Javed Akhtar Ansari, Waseem Khan Badozai and others

were also present.