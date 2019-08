PESHAWAR, Aug 17 (APP):To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the KP Squash Association will hold a Girls Under-19 Squash Championship here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

This was stated by Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He disclosed that Qumi Yaq Jehti Kashmir Girls Under-19 Squash Championship is organized to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are facing atrocities at the hands of Indian forces.