Qualifying rounds of All Pak National squash completed

LAHORE, May 18 (APP)- The qualifying rounds matches of the All Pakistan National squash championship completed here on Thursday at PSA complex.

The main round will commence on Friday and Secretary, Punjab Squash Association Shiraz Saleem will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Following are the results of the last round of qualifying round

matches,In Under-17 Boys Hammad Khan (PB) beat Ahmad Hassan (KP) 11/5,11/9,11/5 (20 minutes).Shahab Khan (PB) beat Muhammad Essa (PB) 11/6,8/11,11/8,11/6 (24 minutes). Moaz Khan (PB) beat Atif Malik (PB) 11/2,11/5,13/11 (17 minutes). Mavia Hussain (KP) beat Abdul Wajid (KP) 5/11,11/7,12/10,11/5 (21 minutes).

In Under-19 Boys Daud Khan (KP) beat Muhammad Fawad (KP)

11/4,12/10,11/7 (26 minutes). Shehreyar Khan (PB) beat Ghazi Shah (KP) 3/11,11/5,12/10,11/5 (25 minutes).Qamar Ul Islam (Sindh) beat Muhammad

Zahid (PB) 11/8,11/3,11/6 (14 minutes).Usmar Hassan (PB) beat Abdul Mughni (PB) score 11/1,11/1,11/9 (13 minutes).