Qatari Emir lauds release of Indian pilot for de-escalation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of releasing the Indian Prisoner of War.

Pakistan had released Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday who was captured when his MiG 21 military aircraft was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force for violating the Pakistani airspace.

The Qatari Emir underscored the importance of immediate de-escalation and offered his facilitation in this regard, the Foreign Office Spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Qatar News Agency, the two leaders exchanged views on the regional and international developments, especially the differences between Pakistan and India.

The Qatari Emir called for calm between the two neighboring countries.