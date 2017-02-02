Qatar gifted 10 ambulances for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Qatri Ambassador Saqar Mubarak Al Mansouri Thursday handed over ten keys of ambulances to Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) General Abdul Qadir Baloch here at Balochistan House.

The ambassador on behalf of Ameer of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani gifted these ambulances for the people of Balochistan.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said Qatar had decades old diplomatic and brotherly

relations with Pakistan and the gift of ambulances would be a great service specially for the people of Kharan and Washuk as patients had to reach the hospital from far flung areas of the provice.

The minister said in Balochistan people had lack of health facility but

now people of remote areas could easily travel to other cities for their better treatment in case of emergency through this facility.