Punjab Wrestling Association elects office-bearers

LAHORE, July 24 (APP): Arshad Sattar and Muhammad Riaz were unanimously elected as President and Secretary of the Punjab Wrestling Association here at the General Council meeting of the body.

The house elected the office-bearers for a next term of four years

besides taking important decisions for the further uplift of the game,

said the newly-elected Arshad Sattar while talking to APP on Monday.

The election meeting attended by representatives from all over the

province elected the following office-bearers:

Chairman Chaudhry Khalid Hassan, Treasurer Prof Tauqir Ahmed, Senior Vice President Chaudhary Yasir Ayaz, Vice Presidents Prof Ikram-Ullah Khan, Chaudhry Khalid Yaqoob, Muhammad Naeem and Sohail, Associate Secretaries Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Umar and Sohail Butt.

The house also elected 10-member executive committee for smooth conduct of the newly-elected body.

Arshad Sattar reiterated his pledge to promote the game on new lines

with the cooperation of all stake-holders. “Our prime objective is to organise wrestling activates both at senior and junior level to find new talent to groom it for future needs,” he said.

He said Punjab is the hub of wrestling activities and its contribution

is lion’s share in the formation of national teams. “PWA will provide the best facilities to its grapplers to become quality wrestlers to perform at the highest level in national and international events,” he added.