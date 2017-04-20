Punjab minister hails SC verdict in Panama Papers case

MULTAN, April 20 (APP): Punjab Minister for Agriculture Naeem

Akhtar Khan Bhabha Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s decision

in the Panama Papers case and termed it a victory for Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif’s stance.

Talking to APP on phone, the minister said the top court’s order

in fact vindicated the stance taken by the prime minister as the

political rivals had failed to prove their allegations.

Bhabha said the apex court had given its verdict on merit.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was

focusing on achieving development targets as per the party manifesto.

All on-going development projects would be completed as per

their deadlines under the leadership of the prime minister, he

added.

He said the PML-N government would eliminate loadshedding from

the country before 2018 in accordance with the promise the party had

made with the people.