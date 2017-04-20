Punjab minister hails SC verdict in Panama Papers case

MULTAN, April 20 (APP): Punjab Minister for Agriculture Naeem
Akhtar Khan Bhabha Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s decision
in the Panama Papers case and termed it a victory for Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif’s stance.
Talking to APP on phone, the minister said the top court’s order
in fact vindicated the stance taken by the prime minister as the
political rivals had failed to prove their allegations.
Bhabha said the apex court had given its verdict on merit.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was
focusing on achieving development targets as per the party manifesto.
All on-going development projects would be completed as per
their deadlines under the leadership of the prime minister, he
added.
He said the PML-N government would eliminate loadshedding from
the country before 2018 in accordance with the promise the party had
made with the people.
