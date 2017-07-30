Punjab agri dept to impart cotton-picking training to women

LAHORE, July 30 (APP): Punjab Agriculture Department has

decided to provide cotton-picking training to the women who

work in cotton fields.

A spokesman for the department told APP on Sunday that

women do not adopt proper methods of cotton-picking due to

lack of training.

He said that due to improper methods cotton was not properly

saved, which was casting a negative impact on the quality of

cotton. Ultimately, farmers suffer as the price of the commodity

decreases at international level, he added.

The spokesman said that keeping in view this problem, the

department would train women working in the agriculture

department, who will later on provide training to other women.

The first phase of this training would be completed in

July, while the second phase would continue in August and

September, he added.