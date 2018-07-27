PTI’s Raja Riaz Ahmed wins NA-110 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Raja Riaz Ahmed has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-110 Faisalabad-X by securing 114,215 votes.
According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Afzal Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N stood second by getting 108,172 votes.
The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Hafiz Umer Farooq by getting 16,712 votes.
Voter turnout was recorded at 57.01%.
