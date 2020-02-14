PTI mandate to serve countrymen for five years

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhamamd Khan Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been elected to serve people in the country for five years.

Responding to the points of order raised by the Khawaja Asif and Asad Mehmood, he said that peaceful protest was the constitutional right of the people.

He said that opposition parties have right to bring `no confidence’ motion against the government as per the constitution. The Minister said that the JUI-F leader will have to explain as who asked him to stage sit-in.

He said that all the political parties had rendered sacrifices for strengthening democracy and supremacy of the parliament.

He said the government did not believe to register political cases against opponent.

Ali Muhamad Khan also congratulated the members of Assembly for showing unity during the address of Turkish President to the Parliament.

He also appreciated the Turkish President for his point of view on Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.