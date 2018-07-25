PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi casts vote

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi after casting his vote in Multan urged the public to sincerely decide on their votes.

Talking to media ,he claimed that PTI will clean sweep all six seats from Multan.

“The pattern I have seen so far, the camps, the deployed army, and the discipline, it all looks on point,” he observed, adding that the Election Commission ‘has acted responsibly.’

Daughters of former President, Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also cast their vote in Nawabshah on Wednesday.

Both cast their votes in Government Boys Primary School LBOD Colony for NA-213 and PS 38.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also cast vote in the NA-57 constituency.