PSL Champions Peshawar Zalmi to host Global Zalmi League next year

LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP):PSL Champions Peshawar Zalmi comes up with yet another initiative to organise its own Global Zalmi Super League

next year.

Peshawar Zalmi held Zalmi World Cup before PSL 2 in United Arab Emirates and now Global Zalmi League will be held before PSL 3. Peshawar Zalmi only franchise based Pakistan team in any sports which have global fans base clubs and team over 25 countries and 16 participants teams of Global Zalmi League will also comprise of our Zalmi fans from round the Globe.

Peshawar Zalmi also announced Global Zalmi team which is selected from last year Zalmi World Cup held in United Arab Emirates. The team consist of young players from across the globe which had participated in the major event of Global Zalmi.

Abraash Khan from Canada Zalmi has been appointed as the captain of the Global Zalmi team. Team is mixture of highly skilled batsmen and top class all rounders equally supported by spin bowlers. And here is full team of Zalmi Global.

1. Abraash Khan Captain (Canada Zalmi)

2. Junaid Siddiqui (Canada Zalmi)

3. Faizan Amin (Melbourne Zalmi)

4. Rayyan Pathan (Canada Zalmi)

5. Rameez Ahmed (Melbourne Zalmi)

6. Sagheer Afridi (Dubai Zalmi)

7. Juniad Aziz (Bahrain Zalmi)

8. Adnan Khan (China Zalmi)

9. Mohsin Mattoo (Kashmir Zalmi)

10. Yatin Arora Wicket Keeper (Canada Zalmi)

12. Usman Sahar (London Zalmi)

13. Zeeshan Khan Emerging (London Zalmi)

14. Jahanzaib Khan Emerging (USA Zalmi)

15. Zeeshan Rehman Emerging (London Zalmi)

Chairman PZ Javed Afridi on Tuesday congratulated and appreciated

GZ players dedication and becoming part of the squad. He said five top players of Global Zalmi League 2018 will practise with PZ team during PSL as part of GZ development programme. Chairman also promised a

biggest and better Global Zalmi League.

Full schedule and other details about Zalmi Super League will be announced in January 2018.