ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): In a connection with the International

Olympic Day (IOD) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was organizing an

exhibition volleyball match on Thursday at Hamidi

Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex to mark the day.

The match would be held between teams of Pak Green and Pak

White at 3 pm, said a press release.

Director General PSB, Khial Zad Gul will be the chief guest on the

occasion.