PSB forms EC to hold Chess Federation’s elections

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has constituted an independent Election Commission, headed by former judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Amjad Iqbal to hold elections of Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) in an impartial and transparent way.

“The decision to hold elections will bring an end to the grouping within the CFP,” a PSB official told APP on Monday.

He said Deputy Director PSB Habibullah Shah and Director Federations Azam Dar would be the members of the Commission and assist in holding elections in an impartial manner.

He said the grouping in CFP had been damaging promotion of the game in the country and the then Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Ijaz Chaudhry had assured the Supreme Court in writing that soon an amicable solution of the issue would be sorted out through PSB.

It is pertinent to mention here that one group of CFP is led by Hanif Quershi, while the other is headed by Muhammad Amin.

When contacted Azam Dar said the Commission had held its first meeting in which it had reviewed in detail all the affairs of federation.

“We’ll soon finalize all arrangements to hold the elections in accordance with sports policy and constitution of CFP,” he said.