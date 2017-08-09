Providing security to Nawaz’s rally govt’s responsibility: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal

on Wednesday said providing security to the rally of former Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was responsibility of Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The PML-N government had provided security to the rally of

Nawaz Sharif, he said speaking in a private news channel

programme.

The minister said the government had also provided security

to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)

during sit-ins at D-Chowk. No television channel had raised any

question that how much expenses were spent by the government on

such security.

He said Nawaz Sharif was elected thrice as prime minister

and was an asset of the party and the country, that was why it

was the responsibility of the government to provide him security.

He said the former prime minister was a popular leader as

his party had roots among the people.

He said Nawaz Sharif was not holding march or rally against

anyone but he was going to his home to meet family members.

Ahsan Iqbal said people were warmly welcoming the rally of

Nawaz Sharif, who had gone to the masses on their demand.

He said anybody could have difference of opinion on the court

verdict but he could not reject it. The PML-N had implemented the

Supreme Court decision, he added.

The minister said people were well-aware about the affairs

of state. Pakistan in 2017 was much better and developed

than 2013 when the PML-N government had come to power.