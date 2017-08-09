Providing security to Nawaz’s rally govt’s responsibility: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal
on Wednesday said providing security to the rally of former Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was responsibility of Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.
The PML-N government had provided security to the rally of
Nawaz Sharif, he said speaking in a private news channel
programme.
The minister said the government had also provided security
to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)
during sit-ins at D-Chowk. No television channel had raised any
question that how much expenses were spent by the government on
such security.
He said Nawaz Sharif was elected thrice as prime minister
and was an asset of the party and the country, that was why it
was the responsibility of the government to provide him security.
He said the former prime minister was a popular leader as
his party had roots among the people.
He said Nawaz Sharif was not holding march or rally against
anyone but he was going to his home to meet family members.
Ahsan Iqbal said people were warmly welcoming the rally of
Nawaz Sharif, who had gone to the masses on their demand.
He said anybody could have difference of opinion on the court
verdict but he could not reject it. The PML-N had implemented the
Supreme Court decision, he added.
The minister said people were well-aware about the affairs
of state. Pakistan in 2017 was much better and developed
than 2013 when the PML-N government had come to power.
