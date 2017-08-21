Protection of minorities, govt’s priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Monday said protection of minorities and providing

them with opportunities to excel in every field as per their

talent and capabilities, was priority of the government.

He said the government was committed to promoting

religious harmony in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of Christian community,

led by Parliamentary Secretary on Religious Affairs Khalil

George that called on him at the PM Office, according to a

press release.

Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael was also present

during the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated valuable contributions,

rendered by the minority communities, especially the Christian

community in all walks of life.

He said the government would continue making every

possible effort for addressing the issues faced by the

minority communities.

The delegation included among others bishop Irfan Jamil,

bishop Ashraf Joseph, bishop Humphery Sarfraz, pastor Abraham

Daniel, pastor Imran Fazal, sister Sosan Sardar and sister

Martha Taj.

The delegation felicitated the prime minister on behalf

of the entire Christian community of the country on assuming

the office of the prime minister of Pakistan.

Thanking the prime minister for announcing state funeral

for late Dr. Ruth Pfao, the delegation members said that the

honour conferred upon her by the Government of Pakistan

encouraged Christian community to further contribute towards

social and humanitarian services across the country.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of issues

concerning the community in various parts of the country.