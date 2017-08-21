Protection of minorities, govt’s priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Monday said protection of minorities and providing
them with opportunities to excel in every field as per their
talent and capabilities, was priority of the government.
He said the government was committed to promoting
religious harmony in the country.
He was talking to a delegation of Christian community,
led by Parliamentary Secretary on Religious Affairs Khalil
George that called on him at the PM Office, according to a
press release.
Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael was also present
during the meeting.
The prime minister appreciated valuable contributions,
rendered by the minority communities, especially the Christian
community in all walks of life.
He said the government would continue making every
possible effort for addressing the issues faced by the
minority communities.
The delegation included among others bishop Irfan Jamil,
bishop Ashraf Joseph, bishop Humphery Sarfraz, pastor Abraham
Daniel, pastor Imran Fazal, sister Sosan Sardar and sister
Martha Taj.
The delegation felicitated the prime minister on behalf
of the entire Christian community of the country on assuming
the office of the prime minister of Pakistan.
Thanking the prime minister for announcing state funeral
for late Dr. Ruth Pfao, the delegation members said that the
honour conferred upon her by the Government of Pakistan
encouraged Christian community to further contribute towards
social and humanitarian services across the country.
The delegation apprised the prime minister of issues
concerning the community in various parts of the country.
