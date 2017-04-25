Promotion of quality education in FATA top most priority: Governor

PESHAWAR, April 25 (APP); Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that providing facilities to students of FATA and promotion of quality education was the topmost priority of the incumbent government.

An independent monitoring system has been initiated to ensure full attendance of teachers and to inculcate quality education among students of FATA.

He expressed these views in ceremony held in Governor’s House, here on Tuesday. The ceremony was arranged in connection with handing over motorbikes, smart phones and education furniture to effected schools of FATA.

Besides others the meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary

FATA Fida Wazir, Secretary Social Sector Department FATA Yousaf Raheem, Director Education FATA, representatives of UNDP and concerned officials.

Addressing the ceremony the Governor said with the help of international organizations, 20 million dollars have been invested in 750 affected schools of FATA and still work was underway.

In these schools, 85000 TDPs will be provided quality education on

emergency basis. Giving instructions to concerned officials, the Governor said, “proper mechanism should be formulated for monitoring these schools and monthly report should be submitted”.

The Governor said promotion of education in Federal Administered Tribal Area (FATA) was the top most priority of the government as bright future for the country could only be ensured by providing modern education facilities to youth.

He, therefore, urged the higher officials to devote their efforts and

resources for the noble cause of imparting quality education to young generation of FATA in line with modern trends.

He directed that ghost schools and teachers should be located and strict action be taken against them.