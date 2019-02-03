LAHORE, Feb 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the inflated gas bills as it was unjustified to put unnecessary burden on the poor consumers.
The prime minister had directed the Federal Minister for Petroleum to conduct an inquiry into the matter immediately, he said while talking to media persons here.
PM ordered inquiry into inflated gas bills: Fawad
