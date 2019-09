ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday left for the United States (US) after completing his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari, a PM Office statement said.

During the visit, the prime minister would address the United Nations General Assembly, besides meeting with the US leadership and other engagements.