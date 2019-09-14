Pretty happy with Pakistan’s security plan for Sri Lankan team: Thirimanne

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Sri Lanka’s stand-in ODI captain Lahiru Thirimanne has said that he is happy with the security plan given by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his team’s upcoming tour to Pakistan.

“SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) has presented us the security plan which we are getting in Pakistan so I’m pretty happy with that and I explained to my family as well, so they don’t have a concern since we represent our country,” website bdcrictime.com quoted him as saying on Saturday.

He said his team’s focus was not the security but cricket. “I think it’s another series for me as a player. Because I know this (captaincy) is just for three matches.