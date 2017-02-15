President visits traffic police office to get license

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry new envoy to US ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): The government has decided to appoint Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry as Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States of America, Foreign Office announced here Wednesday. He will join his new assignment in Washington, D.C. next month. Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is a career Foreign Service Officer with over 36 years of bilateral and multilateral experience in the field of diplomacy. Presently, he is serving as Foreign Secretary of Pakistan since December 2013. Earlier, he has served as the spokesperson of the foreign ministry. In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he has served as Additional Foreign Secretary for the UN and Disarmament Affairs, and Director General for relations with South Asian countries, in which capacity he has remained closely associated with the peace process with India. Overseas, he has served as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Netherlands, where he engaged in active public diplomacy in cooperation with Pakistani community to win friends for Pakistan. He also authored a book ‘Pakistan Mirrored to Dutch Eyes’ published by Sangemeel Publications. In his other overseas assignments, Aizaz Ahmad has served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York, Chef de Cabinet to the Secretary General of ECO in Tehran, and Pakistan embassies in Washington, Doha and Cairo. He was born on February 27, 1958, holds Masters Degree in International Relations from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Medford, Massachusetts, and a First Class First Bachelor of Science Degree from Punjab University, Lahore. He is married and has three children.

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday visited Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) police to get a driving license.
Upon arrival, he was received by Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin and Senior Superintendent of Police ITP Malik Matloob Ahmed.
The president, who was issued token number 0441, went through all the routine procedure required for getting the license like a common citizen and answered requisite questions.
On this occasion, the IG Islamabad briefed the president about
the working of the ITP office and the steps that were being taken to
facilitate the general public.
The president praised the professionalism, integrity and
public friendly service of the ITP which had eased the procedure for
common citizens to obtain driving license.
The president also appreciated that all necessary
facilities had been provided to the applicants under one roof.
He said the government was committed to facilitate the general public in every manner and commended the ITP personnel for providing quality service to the people.
Previously, President Mamnoon Hussain was having a driving license of
Karachi which he now got it renewed from Islamabad. For that
purpose, he was issued no objection certificate from Karachi Traffic Police Office as per the law.

