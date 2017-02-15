President visits traffic police office to get license

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday visited Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) police to get a driving license.

Upon arrival, he was received by Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin and Senior Superintendent of Police ITP Malik Matloob Ahmed.

The president, who was issued token number 0441, went through all the routine procedure required for getting the license like a common citizen and answered requisite questions.

On this occasion, the IG Islamabad briefed the president about

the working of the ITP office and the steps that were being taken to

facilitate the general public.

The president praised the professionalism, integrity and

public friendly service of the ITP which had eased the procedure for

common citizens to obtain driving license.

The president also appreciated that all necessary

facilities had been provided to the applicants under one roof.

He said the government was committed to facilitate the general public in every manner and commended the ITP personnel for providing quality service to the people.

Previously, President Mamnoon Hussain was having a driving license of

Karachi which he now got it renewed from Islamabad. For that

purpose, he was issued no objection certificate from Karachi Traffic Police Office as per the law.