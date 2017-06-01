President truly appreciates role of parliament: Governor KPK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal

Zafar Jhagra on Thursday said that the President truly appreciated

the important role of the parliament, urging parliamentarians to

play due role in national progress and prosperity of the country.

Talking to APP, the Governor KPK said that in his address to

the Joint Sitting of the Parliament President Mamnoon Hussain

appreciated the government on taking innovative steps for economic

progress and development of the country.

He said that the President truly said that the emergence of

difference of opinion on the process of development and rights on

the national resources among the different segments of the society

is not un-usual.

As the debate and difference in opinion, the President added,

on such issues facilitates and leads to benevolence and prosperity

paving the way for reforms.

At the same time, however, it is also imperative to block the

avenues of chaos emerging from difference of opinion through a well

thought out strategy so that all efforts to make the process of

national development controversial can be thwarted, he said quoting

the address of the President.