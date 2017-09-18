ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday
returned home after concluding his three-day official visit to
Turkmenistan.
Earlier, at the Ashgabat International Airport, the President
was seen off by Turkeminstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Dadebay
Amangeldiyev.
Prior to departure, the President visited the country’s iconic
Independence Monument and the Arch of Neutrality.
During his stay in Ashgabat, the President attended the
opening ceremony of 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG),
where the 130-member Pakistani contingent also participated in the
event.
President Mamnoon also held meetings with Turkmenistan’s
President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Tajikistan’s President
Emomali Rahmon.
President returns home after three-day Ashgabat visit
ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday