President grieved over death of Dr Soomro

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the sad demise of

Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro, who died of coronavirus in Karachi on Monday.

The President lauded the contribution of the deceased, who established a special

ward for corona patients at Al Khidmat Hospital, Sukkur, and played a key role in the

fight against Covid-19, a press release said.

Dr Alvi also paid rich tributes to Dr. Osama Riaz from Gilgit-Baltistan for sacrificing

his life in the fight against this pandemic.

Appreciating the services of doctors and nurses, the President said they were

dedicatedly combating coronavirus pandemic and the nation was proud of them for

being the true heroes of the country.