President for focus on producing solar panels in country

KARACHI, Sep 28 (APP):With Pakistan fast emerging as a major user of solar energy, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed the need to focus on bringing down the cost of the safest source of energy by producing solar panels in the country.

Addressing here the launching ceremony of Hilton Pharma’s CSR initiative Solar Energy Project to electrify 10,000 households across the country, he said Pakistan that had emerged the fifth largest market for solar energy, needed to make optimum use of the safest source available in abundance (in form of sun light).