President felicitates Pak cricket team over victory against England

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has
congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on their tremendous
victory in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2017 against
England on Wednesday.
He said that the national team demonstrated outstanding
performance in all fields of the game.
The President expressed the hope that the national team
will also meet the aspirations of the nation through their
excellent performance in the final.
