President condoles with families of air crash victims

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the families of the victims of air crash of Pakistan International Airline and expressed his profound grief over the loss of lives.

The President talked to the family members of the deceased Raza Naqvi, Musarrat Yar Khan, Afrah Shahid, Simon Eric, Shahnaz Parveen and Zain ul Arif and condoled with them over the tragedy.

President Alvi prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved families.