ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed condolence over the death of senior journalist Younus Riaz.

The president said that late Younus Riaz was a seasoned and a competent newsman and after his death the journalism in Pakistan had become bereft of a skillful journalist, said a President House statement.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.