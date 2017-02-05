President condoles demise of father of ex president KCCI

KARACHI, Feb 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday

visited the residence of former president of Karachi Chamber

of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Sultan ul Arafeen, to offer

condolence on the demise of his father.

The President condoled the demise of Feroz ul Arafeen and

offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed

soul in eternal peace.

He said that late Feroz ul Arafeen was a kind, Allah fearing

person and thorough gentleman.

The family members and relatives of the deceased were also

present on the occasion.