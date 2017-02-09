President appreciates BISP survey for NSER update

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon called on President Mamnoon Hussain here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday and briefed him on the survey being conducted for National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) update.

The President appreciated BISP management on the successful ongoing pilot survey for NSER update and stated that the data collected from the survey would be pivotal for effective policy making, a press release issued here said.

NSER is a valuable asset as it is not only used by government but other organizations as well for designing and implementing development programmes for the welfare of the poor.

Apprising the President on survey for NSER update, Chairperson said that BISP is all set to register the first ever dynamic NSER of the country as the previous NSER was a static registry unable to cater to changing socio economic conditions of the population.

For the ongoing survey, Poverty Score Card has been revised to enhance the quality of data. A new section on information related to infant mortality, microfinance, migratory trends and access to justice has been added to

enhance the robustness of NSER.

Chairperson BISP stated that desk registration in four pilot districts Haripur, Bahawalpur, Naseerabad and Sukkar has shown commendable results by covering 90% of the estimated caseload.

For door to door Survey in 12 pilot districts, partner firms SEBCON and AASA CONSULTING have been hired. Door to door survey in Cluster A districts (Faisalabad, Chakwal, Layyah, Mirpur) and Cluster B districts (Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, Gilgit, Mohmand Agency) will be conducted by SEBCON whereas Cluster C districts (Jacobabbad, Thatta, Kech and Kila

Saifulalh) are being covered by AASA Consulting.

The pilot phase of survey for NSER update will be completed by August 2017 followed by national rollout in September 2017.

Highlighting the unique features of the NSER update survey, Chairperson BISP said that to overcome data quality errors, CAPI (Computer Assisted Personal Interviews) instead of PAPI (Paper Assisted Personal Interviews) approach has been adopted.

Android application designed by BISP for data collection has in built checks and controls capable of identifying errors. Similarly, to ensure universal coverage, systematic approach has been introduced for mapping and route planning of the survey teams.