Preparations for Quaid’s birth anniversary celebrations in full swing in AJK

MIRPUR (APP), Dec 21 (APP):Brisk preparations are underway to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Programmes are being chalked out by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums to pay tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, who was born on December 25, 1876, organizers told APP here on Thursday.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan, AJK and freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

Special ceremonies in all district and tehsil headquarters, to celebrate the birthday anniversary, will be hallmark of the day. Various social, political and intellectual organizations are engaged to schedule programmes to celebrate the day with fervour and enthusiasm.

“In Mirpur, the main ceremony to pay tribute to the Quaid will be held under the auspices of the state-run National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political organizations,” NEOC sources told APP.

Speakers including leading scholars, politicians, lawyers and senior journalists will highlight the Quaid’s life, ideas and achievements – which led to the emergence of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent, they added.