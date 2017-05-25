PR starts many trains in 2016-17 to facilitate people

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan Railways (PR) has
started several trains, under the public private partnership, to
cater to the needs of business community and general public during
the year 2016-17.
According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan released by
Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar here Thursday, an effective railway
system had been developed by the government to facilitate commerce
and trade, reducing transportation costs, promoting rural development
and national integration, and introducing e-ticketing to facilitate
customers.
Gross earning along with passenger traffic, freight carried
and freight tonnes has improved in FY 2016 over last year.
During July-March 2016-17, the gross earning and freight
tonnes remained lower by 0.6 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively
over the last year, while passenger traffic and freight carried
improved by 7.0 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively.
The survey report said the network of PR comprised of
7,791 route kilometers, 451 locomotives (DL 439 + Steam 12),
1,732 passenger coaches and 15,948 freight wagons.
The PR had also involved private sector in the management and
operation of terminal facilities including dry ports, it added.
Prem Nagar Dry Port Lahore, it said, was the first successful
model of joint venture between Pakistan Railways and two private
parties.
Up-gradation of Mainline-1 (ML1) and construction of dry port
and cargo handling facilities had been included as Early Harvest
Projects (EHP) under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and
preparatory work on these projects had been initiated on fast track
basis, the report noted.
A framework agreement between the National Railway
Administration, Government of the Peoples Republic of China and
the Ministry of Railways, Government of Pakistan, on implementation
for upgradation of ML-I and establishment of Havelian Dry Port of
Pakistan Railways were being signed, it added.
