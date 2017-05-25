PR starts many trains in 2016-17 to facilitate people

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan Railways (PR) has

started several trains, under the public private partnership, to

cater to the needs of business community and general public during

the year 2016-17.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan released by

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar here Thursday, an effective railway

system had been developed by the government to facilitate commerce

and trade, reducing transportation costs, promoting rural development

and national integration, and introducing e-ticketing to facilitate

customers.

Gross earning along with passenger traffic, freight carried

and freight tonnes has improved in FY 2016 over last year.

During July-March 2016-17, the gross earning and freight

tonnes remained lower by 0.6 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively

over the last year, while passenger traffic and freight carried

improved by 7.0 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively.

The survey report said the network of PR comprised of

7,791 route kilometers, 451 locomotives (DL 439 + Steam 12),

1,732 passenger coaches and 15,948 freight wagons.

The PR had also involved private sector in the management and

operation of terminal facilities including dry ports, it added.

Prem Nagar Dry Port Lahore, it said, was the first successful

model of joint venture between Pakistan Railways and two private

parties.

Up-gradation of Mainline-1 (ML1) and construction of dry port

and cargo handling facilities had been included as Early Harvest

Projects (EHP) under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and

preparatory work on these projects had been initiated on fast track

basis, the report noted.

A framework agreement between the National Railway

Administration, Government of the Peoples Republic of China and

the Ministry of Railways, Government of Pakistan, on implementation

for upgradation of ML-I and establishment of Havelian Dry Port of

Pakistan Railways were being signed, it added.