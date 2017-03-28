PPC interacts with business community in London

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): A delegation of the Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), visited the UK last week and held an interaction with the Pakistani business community at the Pakistan High Commission London on March 24.

The event was jointly organized by the High Commission, World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) and the PPC, and was attended by about 50 leading business people from the Pakistani community, a message received here from London on Tuesday said.

The PPC is a counterterrorism research and communication

project of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and

National Heritage,

In his welcome remarks, Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK appreciated the good work of the PPC and termed it a timely initiative of the government of Pakistan. He also appreciated the collaboration between PPC and WCOP for the national cause.

In her address on the occasion, Ms Bushra Taskeen, CEO of PPC briefed the audience about their UK visit saying that the main aim was to raise awareness among Pakistan diaspora on safer charity practices so that their donations achieve the intended results instead of ending up in the hands of the dubious organizations.

Deliberating on the activities of the PPC, Ms Taskeen said that the project works to increase public support and bolster resilience against violent extremism in Pakistan.

The attendees were also shown some video products developed by the PPC as part of their communication strategy.

Mian Shabbir Anwer, Chief Operating Officer of the project emphasized on the need of cooperation from the community to spread the message on safer charity practices and counter terrorism narratives amongst the masses.

He said community has responsibility to guard themselves and their country against extremist and terrorist ideologies.

An MoU for future collaboration and cooperation between the PPC and the WCOP was also signed on this occasion. Syed Qamar Raza from WCOP and Ms Bushra Taskeen from PPC signed the document.

In his concluding remarks, Syed Qamar Raza, Chairman WCOP said he was convinced of the importance of the PPC project and assured of all possible cooperation from the WCOP for the project.

He also said that the business community could play an important role in creating awareness about safer charity and his organization would like to work with the PPC to this effect.

The delegation also interacted with the media and visited various departments and think tanks of the UK. Besides London, they also visited Birmingham.