Poverty alleviation government’s top priority, says Zartaj Gul

MULTAN, Jan 28 (APP)::Federal minister for climate change Ms. Zartaj Gul said on Monday that poverty alleviation was the top priority of the government and all out efforts were being made to help out the poor.

Addressing the opening ceremony of regional office of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) here, she said that she was happy over the shifting of PBM regional office from Lahore to Multan to facilitate the poor at their door step and gave the credit to this positive initiative to MD PBM Aun Abbas Bappi.

She said that empowerment of the people of South Punjab was a vision of PTI government and PBM was playing a dynamic role in eradicating poverty.