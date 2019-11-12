Pool Queen Olympian Kiran of Army starts gold hunt in 33rd National Games

PESHAWAR, Nov 12 (APP):Queen of Pool Olympian Kiran Khan of Pakistan Army started gold medals hunt in the swimming event part of the 33rd National Games being played at Jinnah Sports Complex when she grabbed two gold medals in 50m back stroke and free style on Tuesday.

In Swimming Army won five gold medals, two silver by securing so far 143.5 points, followed by Pakistan Wapda with two gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze medals with 113 points, Sindh with one silver medal and four bronze medals struggling at 59 points.

In the Men swimming Army won 7 gold, three silver and one bronze by creating 212 points, followed by Wapda with three silver and as many bronze by scoring 90 points. Sindh at third with one silver and two bronze medals and Punjab with one bronze remained at fourth.

The Pakistan Army players also created two new record when Haseeb Tariq in the 200m back stroke won gold medal and created new record, followed by Muhammad Babar of Army and Aamir, in the 200m back stroke Waqas Hussain won gold medal, followed by Faizan Akbar and Muhammad Babar, in the 200m butter fly Azhar of Army won gold, followed by Muhammad Afzal of Wapda and Ghulam Muhammad of Wapda. In the back stroke Muhammad Mustafa created new record besides winning gold medal, followed by Nouman of Army and Hamza Anwar of Wapda.

In the 50m back stroke Kiran of Pakistan Army got gold medal, followed by Airsha Lari of Sindh and Raadah Aqeel of Army, in the 50m free style Kiran got another gold medal, followed by Sara han of Wapda and Ameena of Wapda, in the 400m medley Mishael Hayat of Wapda won gold medal, followed by Maya Omar of Army got gold medal and Ameen Qadri of Wapda took bronze medal, in the free style 100 m Bisma of Army won gold medal, followed by Jehanara Nabi of Wapda and Sara Khan of Wapda, in 100m Breast Stroke Mishael Hayat of Wapda won gold medal, followed by Ilham Aman of Army and Emaan of Sindh, in the 4X100 relay Army won gold medal, followed by Wapda and Sindh, in 4X100m free relay Army took first, Wapda got silver medal and Sindh remained at third.

Kabaddi-Pakistan Army and Navy moved to the final of the Men Kabaddi when Army stunned Pakistan Air Force by 48-44 while Navy beat Punjab 31-11. Wapda beat KP in the fifth position match by 43-23. Rana Sarwar was the chief guest on this occasion.

Throwball-Sindh, Police, KP and Balochistan moved to the semi-finals. Sindh beat Police 23-25, 25-18 and 25-20, Sindh got first position, Police got second, in the pool-A KP beat Balochistan 25-21, 25-20. KP got first position, Balochistan got second.

Hockey-Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa moved to the semi-final of the Men hockey when Army beat Sindh by 13-1 in a one-side match, Muhammad Waqas made a hat-trick by scoring four individual goals, Muhammad Safeer and Muhammad Nouman also scored hat-trick by scoring three goals each. Muhammad Umar, Farhan and Aamir Sohail one goal each while Ali reduced the margin for Sindh. In the another match KP defeated Sindh by 8-0. Amjad Rehman scored three goals, two on the penalty corner conversion, while Roman, Khail Ullah scored one goal each.

In the third match Navy defeated Balochistan by 4-0.Basketball-In the basketball female event played at PAF Sports Complex Army beat Balochistan 92-03, Poonum was the main scorer for Army, Wapda beat KP by 108-15, Amina of Wapda was the main scorer and in the Men Army beat KP by 114-49, main Shehzad (24) and Shahbaz (14) were the main scorers while for KP Wahab and Naveed scored 14 and 12. Punjab beat Railways 119-80. For Punjab Adnan (20), Usman (18) were the key ontributors and for Railways Azhar was the main scorer with 20. Wapda beat Balochistan 115-23. For Wapda Zahid scored 18 points while Waleed scored 10 points for Balochistan. In the last match PAF beat Sindh by 116-63. For PAF Akhtar Jan scored (24) points and Ahmad Jan (16) points and for Sindh Abdullah scored 25.

Volleyball-In the female volleyball HEC beat Sindh 3-0, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15, Wapda beat Punjab 3-0, the score was 25-07, 25-07 and 25-10, Army beat KP by 3-0, the score was 25-8, 25-9 and 25-8. In the Men PAF beat KP 3-2, the score was 25-19, 15-25, 29-27, 25-15 and 15-10. Army beat Sindh 3-0, 25-13, 25-12, 25-09, Navy beat Punjab 3-0, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14, Wapda beat Balochistan 3-0, 25-7, 25-8 and 25-9.

Archery-Saifullah of Army, hailing from Peshawar, was leader with 628 points by hitting 13, 10 pointers out of the maximum 720 points being played at Hayatabad Sports Complex, followed by Nadeem of Wapda 625 with three 10 pointers and Abdur Rehman recorded 618 point. All the archers hit 72 arrows.

In all 28 female qualification archers, Nabeela Kausar International, Ume Zara Army and Nighat Naheed are the top players to excel.

Handball-In the Men Handball Army recorded victory against Railways 37-14, Wapda beat Punjab 45-04, HEC beat KP 28-07. In female HEC beat KP 28-7, Wapda beat Punjab 45-4, Wapda beat KP 38-16, Railways beat Balochistan 40-18, Wapda beat Police 48-05, Army shocked Punjab 31-15, Army beat KP by 49-02.

Squash-KP, Navy, Punjab and Railways took berth into semi-finals of the squash event being played at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex. Uzair Shaukat of KP beat Noman Khan of Sindh 11-9, 11-4 and 11-5, Arbab Ijaz beat Faizan Khan 11-9, 11-7 and 11-7, Noor Zaman overpowered Naveed Rehman 11-9, 11-6, 11-1, Saad Abdullah beat Balochistan by 3-0, Punjab beat Army by 3-0, HEC beat Railways by 3-0.