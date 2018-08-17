Political parties asked to submit accounts statement by Aug 29

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again drawn attention of political parties towards filing of statement of accounts by August 29.

According to ECP, under Election Act, 2017, political parties shall submit consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a chartered Accountant on Form-D to the commission within 60 days from the close of a financial year.

It added the certificate signed by the party leader must accompany the statement of accounts stating that no funds from any source prohibited under this Act were received by the party and the statement contains an accurate financial position of the party.

It added prescribed printed forms are available free of cost in the ECP Secretariat, Islamabad and in the office of provincial election commissioner Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The prescribed Form-D can also be downloaded from the ECP’s website www.ecp.gov.pk.

The statements are required to be delivered to the Secretary ECP in its Secretariat, Islamabad through an office-bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party leader. It said that the statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be entertained.