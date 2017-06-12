Political forces halting Nawaz Sharif for development works: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Minister for Defence Production

Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said that political forces were

hatching conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif and halting the process

of development and China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Talking to PTV, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

after coming into power has taken the steps to strengthen the

institutions.

The country was facing the challenges of terrorism, energy

and other issues, he said adding that PM took the initiatives and

resolved the problems of terrorism, energy and economy.

He said that international organization and European

countries had acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan and development

in the country.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), always

respected the judiciary and worked for the supremacy of the

judicial system.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that despite false allegations,

Sharif family had welcomed the process of Joint Investigation

Team.

To a question he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

would win the next elections on the basis of performance.