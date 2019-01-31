Polio workers’ dedication to make Pakistan polio-free nation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the dedication of the polio workers would enable Pakistan achieve its goal of a polio free nation.
The prime minister tweeted a photo of a polio worker Irfan whose video had gone viral while he was walking through the waist-high snow in Swat while braving the biting cold.
