KARACHI, Dec 02 (APP):The Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiqar while on Counter Privacy Deployment, patrolling in Gulf of Aden rendered assistance to a stranded dhow/ boat of Somalia.
A Pakistan Navy statement on Saturday said that during
voyage at sea the dhow became non operational due to
malfunctioning of her propulsion system.
The dhow had been waiting for rescue for many days and was left with no edibles and drinking water.
PNS Zulfiqar provided required assistance and conducted
towing operation for 16 hours in rough sea conditions.
Eventually, the dhow was handed over to the Somalian
authorities.
Besides safeguarding maritime interests of Pakistan,
Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront with international
community to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief
Operations.
This is the 2nd rescue operation by the PN Ship during last
couple of weeks.
PN ship Zulfiqar provides assistance to cargo dhow at sea
