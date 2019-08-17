PN men awarded for gallantry performances during standoff with Indian Navy

RAWALPINDI, Aug 17 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred military medals and honours upon valiant sons of the soil for their remarkable performance during recent standoff, a Pakistan Navy press release said Saturday.

During post the Pulwama standoff, Indian Navy deviously deployed its submarine against Pakistan.

However, owing to the professionalism and dexterity, the valiant Pakistan Navy aviation officers, Lieutenant Commander Humair Iftikhar and Lieutenant Commander Khurram Daud onboard Pakistan Navy’s P3C Orion Aircraft successfully detected and blocked the Indian submarine from entering into Pakistani waters.

Likewise, Pakistan Navy submarines remained discreetly deployed in adversary areas to thwart enemy’s nefarious designs.