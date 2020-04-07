PM’s self-accountability process to root out menace of corruption from country: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said that PM Imran Khan’s government has initiated process of self-accountability that aimed to root-out menace of corruption and promoting honesty that will move the country towards new heights of progress.

Talking to private news channel, he said that Prime Minster Imran Khan took a bold and historic step by starting the self-accountability process in greater national interest, adding, Imran Khan is committed to dealing with the corrupt mafia with an iron hands and accountability process would continue across the board.

He said the Imran Khan’s government has take stern action in the light of an inquiry report against the elements involved in the flour and sugar scandal.

PM Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise of making the inquiry report public and all the corrupt elements would have to face accountability, adding, no one can escape from this accountability process whether he was involved in Sugar, flour and any other commodities profiteering.

Replying to a question, he said that Jahangir Khan Tareen has been removed as Chair of Task Force on Agriculture in light of findings of Sugar and Wheat Inquiry Report, adding, any further action may be taken after final findings of the Inquiry Committee.

Shahzad Akbar said the further situation would be clear by April 25, when the detailed report would be public soon adding he said the Government was waiting for the forensic audit of the report before taking action against those responsible for burdening the common man as Prime minister has a zero tolerance policy in this regard, he added.

He said government machinery is fully active to ensure the availability of quality edibles at affordable prices and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said the prime minister was not threatened by anyone and he never thought of politics of advantage and disadvantages, he is sincere with nation and only focusing on welfare of common people.

He explained in previous many years sugar mafia has earned billions of rupees in illegal profits through crises but struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the mafia in its final phase.