PM’s appearance in JIT to strengthen democratic institutions: Dr Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration
and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said
that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always respected the legislation
and regarded the laws of the land.
Talking to APP, he said that the Prime Minister had taken a
bold step of writing a letter to the Supreme Court for setting up
a commission on Panama Papers issue. Only transparent leaders
made such decisions, he added.
He said that the Prime Minister and his family were fully
supporting the JIT despite negative propaganda of some political
parties.
He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had always played his role
in strengthening the relations between institutions.
He said that some leaders of political parties were trying to
politicize the matter of JIT to get the results of their own choice,
but they will fail to politicize the matter.
He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was very clear from
day one and he himself had asked to form the commission on Panama
Papers matter.
Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarrar said
that country’s people will reject those political parties which always
tried to insult the respected institutions.
She said that Sharif family did a lot for supremacy of
democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions in the
country.
She added despite all challenges Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
will continue his efforts for improving the life of common man.