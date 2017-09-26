PMLN to form govt in KP on basis of record development projects: Awais

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed

Khan Leghari Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

would form next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after winning

next elections on basis of its performance and record development

projects.

In an interview with PTV news, he said Chief Minister Punjab

Shehbaz Sharif recently announced various development projects

including new Cardiac and Kidney Centres for the residents of far-

flung district of Dera Ghazi khan.

He said the Punjab government would set up water filtration

plants by the end of current year to provide clean drinking water

to residents of the region, adding potable water would be made

available at every place in the province.

Awais said the Punjab government had initiated projects to

improve road connectivity between southern and central Punjab.

He said DG Khan which was neglected in the past was now

continuously on the path of progress due to multiple projects

started by PMLN government in Punjab on the demand of people.

“The mega motorway projects will promote trade activities

among the four provinces as the linkages and communication will

improve.”

He said the government deserved full credit for announcing

scores of uplift projects for development of his remote district.

“New universities, medical colleges and health facilities

were set up in response to the demands of people of southern

districts,” he added.

Welcoming Chief Minister’s development packages for DG Khan,

Federal Minister for Communication Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim said the

new infrastructure projects and network of motorways would equally

benefit all provinces.

“A good transport network connects people, reduces distance,

creates employment and improves economy,” he remarked.

He told that DG Khan-Muzaffargarh dual road will be

completed at a cost of Rs 13 billion with funds from the Punjab

government.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif always gave funds for

development in South Punjab, and this kind of financial support

had never been seen in the country’s history, he concluded.