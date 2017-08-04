PML-N’s policies to continue for further progress, properity of country: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal

Chaudhry Friday said policies of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), would continue for further progress and prosperity of the country.

“The vision of our leader would be implemented in true spirit,” he said

while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on the changing of ministers portfolios who

made progress in their respective areas, he said all the Cabinet

members had long experience and they would implement the policies

of PML-N to put the country on the road of peace and progress.

To a question Talal Chaudhry said Sharif family had the

option for reviewing the case.

He hoped that the court would help in review

the petition.

To another question about Ayesha Gulalai, he said the

issue must be investigated for honor or respect of the former PTI MNA.