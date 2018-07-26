PML-N’s Mehmood Bashir Virk wins NA-80 elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s candidate Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-80 Gujranwala-II by securing 108,653 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s candidate Tariq Mehmood stood second by getting 71,937 votes. The third position was grabbed by Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan’s candidate Muhammad Ahmed with 22,096 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.36%.