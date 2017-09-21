ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry
on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would
fight for civil supremacy and sanctity of vote in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N leadership was well
aware about the current situation of the country, adding they were playing
role for country’s development and the best national interest.
The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership was
involved in charity funds corruption.
He claimed that reputation of PML-N leaders were much better as
compared to PTI leaders.
Talal Chaudhry urged accountability against all corrupt elements
should be carried out in the country.
He said all commission reports of tragic incidents in the country
should be made public.
Commenting on Model Town incident Lahore, he said all process of
investigation had already conducted on the incident as First Investigation
Report (FIR) was also lodged on it.
He said, after revelation of report on Model Town, some political
parties only can make new point scoring nothing else.
PML-N to fight for civil supremacy, sanctity of vote: Talal
ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry