PML-N to fight for civil supremacy, sanctity of vote: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry

on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would

fight for civil supremacy and sanctity of vote in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N leadership was well

aware about the current situation of the country, adding they were playing

role for country’s development and the best national interest.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership was

involved in charity funds corruption.

He claimed that reputation of PML-N leaders were much better as

compared to PTI leaders.

Talal Chaudhry urged accountability against all corrupt elements

should be carried out in the country.

He said all commission reports of tragic incidents in the country

should be made public.

Commenting on Model Town incident Lahore, he said all process of

investigation had already conducted on the incident as First Investigation

Report (FIR) was also lodged on it.

He said, after revelation of report on Model Town, some political

parties only can make new point scoring nothing else.