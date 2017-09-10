PML-N struggling for sanctity of vote: Talal Chaudhry

LAHORE, Sept 10 (APP): Minister of State for Interior

Talal Chaudhry has said that for few people, NA-120 bye-election

is a matter of victory and defeat but for the PML-N, it is

about vision.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said: “Neither we want

just power nor merely want to complete tenure. We want continuity

of our vision for progress and prosperity of the country.”

Talal Chaudhry said that the PML-N was struggling for the

sanctity of vote and people’s opinion.

He said that disqualification of Nawaz Sharif actually harmed the progress of the country.

The state minister said that PML-N’s appeal should not be

considered as a contempt of court and added that even during

the martial law, one is given the right of an appeal.

To a question, he said that on the one hand, the PTI was seeking

votes from Lahorites, and on the other hand, they were criticising

the development works in the city.

He said that each province of the country needs a leader

like Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who could work day and night for

prosperity of the people.